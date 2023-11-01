Authorities Respond To A Reported Commercial Fire In Tulsa

Authorities are responding to a commercial fire at the Sam's Club off of South Sheridan Road in Tulsa.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in Tulsa Tuesday night.

Authorities confirmed the fire was at the Sam's Club off of South Sheridan Road and East 43rd Street.

Crews say they were able to get the fire knocked down but were keeping crews on the scene.

TFD confirmed that the fire started in a heating unit on the roof and that the fire was contained to the heating unit.

Tulsa Fire said the store was evacuated for a while, but employees were later allowed to return. They confirmed that there were no injuries and that the store should be able to resume business.