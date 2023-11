This week's Athlete of the Week is Knox Dyson from Owasso.

By: News On 6

Athlete Of The Week:

The Rams' senior quarterback had a huge night in a wild win over Edmond Santa Fe.

Dyson was 19 of 25 passing for 509 yards and 7 touchdowns, including the game-winner with 14 seconds left.

Congratulations to Knox!