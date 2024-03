It's officially spring break for a lot of kids in Green Country. Tulsa's Gathering Place is making sure they still have plenty to do while they are out of school. News On 6's Jordan Tidwell was live to tell us all about their spring break plans.

By: News On 6

-

It's officially spring break for a lot of kids in Green Country. Tulsa's Gathering Place is making sure they still have plenty to do while they are out of school.

News On 6's Jordan Tidwell was live to tell us all about their spring break plans.