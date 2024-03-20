Traffic Delays Expected On Harvard Avenue Near Broken Arrow Expressway

As crews work to make storm drain repairs on Harvard Avenue, the two intersections on either side of the Broken Arrow Expressway are now four-way stops. Harvard Avenue is a busy road used by thousands of mid-towners every day to get on and off the BA.

As crews work to make storm drain repairs on Harvard Avenue, the two intersections on either side of the BA are now four-way stops. Harvard Avenue is a busy road used by thousands of mid-towners every day to get on and off the Broken Arrow Expressway.

“The traffic is horrible it's actually really bad and there's a lot of speeding," says Vicki Gifford.

She’s been cutting hair at a salon on Harvard for about 8 years.

"It's interesting because we have a front-row seat to the traffic," she says.

Now she has a front-row seat to construction. As city crews work on storm drain repairs these two intersections are now four-way stops, because some of the traffic lights had to come out as part of the process.

"I bypass all of this as much as I can."

Gifford knows how busy this stretch of road can get, especially at rush hour, so she tries to avoid it all. She offers up her own advice on how to detour away from this hairy construction zone.

"A good way to go around is to go down Lewis and cut back over to Harvard if you need to and that way you can avoid this bypass down here and the four-way stop signs that are going to be here," says Gifford.

And for those who must take this road, she says just be safe and patient.

"The object of the game is to get there, ya know, so take your time, start early, plan your trip, and relax, listen to a podcast while you're on your way," she says.

The city says the work here should only last about 10 days.