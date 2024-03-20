Glenpool Mother Angry Someone Vandalized Son's Truck

Tiffany Cloud says this truck was passed down to her son after her cousin passed away and means a lot to her family, so someone vandalizing it is upsetting.

A mother is angry her son's truck was vandalized outside of their Glenpool home.

She says not only is it going to cost a lot of money to repair it, but the truck has sentimental value.

"It was unbelievable; I honestly could not believe what I was seeing; we were completely shocked," she said.

Tiffany says this happened outside of her house near W 151st St South and S 26th W Avenue.

She says her son first noticed his side mirror had been smashed Monday morning, so the family filed a police report.

But that night, someone hit the back windshield with a baseball bat.

"He was in his room and heard something smash, so he jumped up, ran outside, and somebody had taken a baseball bat to his windshield," she said.

She says no one took anything from her son's truck; they just smashed the window and took off.

She's thinking it'll cost up to $800 to get everything fixed.

"It's very frustrating because this is going to be an expensive repair, not only is the side mirror and back windshield busted, but there were several marks on the side driver window, and the bumper," she said.

Tiffany says her family works hard for what they have, so someone taking advantage of that and vandalizing their property is not okay.

"We've put a lot of money, a lot of heart, and a lot of time and effort into what we have. We can't afford 700 or 800 dollars extra just to fix damage that somebody else is doing," she said.

She filed a police report and said this had happened to at least two other neighbors.

Glenpool police say there's no evidence other incidents are connected.