3-Year-Old Boy Involved In Amber Alert Located Safe, 1 In Custody

A 3-year-old is safe on Wednesday after being taken from a home in Jenks, leading to an Amber Alert being issued.

By: News On 6, News 9

Police found the boy about an hour after the Amber Alert was issued.

Jenks Police said the boy's mother, Erica Brown, gave the child to the father because she either couldn't or didn't want to take care of him anymore.

They said the father took the boy to a friend's home in Jenks. Then, police say DHS asked police to check on the child earlier on Wednesday and everything was OK at that point.

Right after they left the home, police say Brown went there, forced open the door, took the child by force and left.

"It appears the child was being passed around from house to house.." said Officer Joshua Semke with Jenks Police. "That's when DHS was concerned regarding that the child was autistic so we know there were some learning disabilities that the child really needed. Maybe the parents weren't able to care for the child."

Authorities say that child will now be placed in DHS custody.

