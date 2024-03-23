22-Year-Old Man Killed, 3 Others Injured In Creek County Crash

A 22-year-old Fairfax man is dead and three others were hurt after a crash on Highway 51 in Creek County, authorities say.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the victim as Daylon Robertson, who was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

It happened just after midnight on Saturday along OK-51 approximately 3 miles northwest of Oilton, Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Investigators said Robertson was driving westbound when his vehicle veered into oncoming traffic. OHP said both vehicles had to maneuver but struck each other on the north shoulder.

The driver of the other vehicle and its two passengers, all aged 20, were taken to local hospitals in fair condition, OHP reports.

Authorities say that seatbelts were equipped but not in use.