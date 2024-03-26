Broken Arrow High School Wrestlers Train With Athletes From Other Side Of World

These talented visitors are from Georgia, an eastern European Country near Turkey. Joshua met them when he decided to move there after graduation to compete and train in a nation known for its elite wrestlers.

Wrestlers at Broken Arrow High School are getting the rare chance to train with athletes from the other side of the world.

With each slam onto the mat and every calculated step, wrestlers at Broken Arrow High School are training to become the best in their sport.

"They find the little pieces in every move that you do or in every match, and they’re perfect, so they're incredible wrestlers," Joshua Farquhar said.

Farquhar was once a BA wrestler and is now back in the gym with his former teammates, bringing along some new faces.

"They just have a different style,” he said. “They're really funky when they wrestle."

"All I know is that people here are really nice," one of the Georgian wrestlers, Davit Gegeshidze, said.

Gegeshidze says wrestling is a family tradition.

"My grandfather was wrestler, my father was wrestler, my uncle also wrestler, so I had no other choice," he said.

Gegeshidze and his eight teammates are stopping in Oklahoma on their way to an international competition in New York, a connection made possible by their American teammate.

"Originally, it was just kind of an idea,” Farquhar said. “It's convenient. They're going to be in the same country."

BA wrestling coach Rod Jones has been hosting them for about a week and says having this team has been a rare treat for him and his student-athletes.

“In the sport of wrestling, you never stop learning, and so to have the opportunity to train with and learn from their coaches is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Jones.

Jones says there has been a bit of a language barrier, but that melts away when they hit the mat.

“Once wrestling begins, it's kind of an international language that everyone knows what's going on,” he said. “It's really neat to see that."