Pogue Airport Air Traffic Put On Hold Amid Runway Repair Project

The runway at Pogue Airport near Sand Springs will be closing soon for repairs.

Air traffic in that area will be impacted for a while.

For such a small airport, Pogue is a busy place, popular among pilots learning to fly, but training and all other activities here will be put on hold next month.

Starting April 1st, the runway will be closed as crews make ongoing improvements to the airport.

They plan to replace runway lighting with LEDS and seal cracks on taxiways.

The runway is expected to be closed through April 21st, but the entire project will take about 35 days.