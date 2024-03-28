Good Life List: Equine Therapy Center In Sand Springs

This week, Mia Fleming takes us along on an adventure where employees at a nonprofit organization are changing lives for the better with therapeutic horseback riding.

By: News On 6

-

It's time for the Good Life List with Mia Fleming! This week, Mia takes us along on an adventure where employees at a nonprofit organization are changing lives for the better with therapeutic horseback riding.

Leaders said they're always accepting donations and no amount is too small, and they also welcome volunteers. CLICK HERE for more information.