Athletes Travel To Owasso For Special Olympics Oklahoma Bocce Ball Regional Games

Partners Jayden Brown and Brice Lander put their game faces on for their round. They play together on a Unified Sports team--where people with and without special needs play together.

By: News On 6

-

Close to 700 athletes from all over Green Country traveled to Owasso High School on Friday to play in the Special Olympics Oklahoma Bocce Ball Regional Games.

In the game of Bocce, the goal is to get your ball as close to the target ball as you can.

Partners Jayden Brown and Brice Lander put their game faces on for their round.

They play together on a Unified Sports team--where people with and without special needs play together.

Brice says it's great that people like Jayden have the chance to be a part of a team and compete.

"I just have a heart for these kids,” said Brice. “They deserve the world."

The athletes have a great time playing, but people like Brice are left changed through the experience.

Susan St. John says that's why she created this tournament fifteen years ago.

"It is unbelievably heartwarming to hear these kids talk about how much this program changes them as a person,” she said. “It sometimes gives them future career goals. It means a tremendous amount to the athletes, but it means so much to the unified partners."

The goal is to win, but everyone here leaves a winner--with new friends and a smile.

The winners from Friday will head to the state summer games in Stillwater on May 15.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news