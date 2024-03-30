Man Receives 15 Year Sentence For Carjacking After Escape From Oklahoma Prison

A man is headed to federal prison for 15 years for a carjacking he committed while escaping from an Oklahoma prison.

Federal prosecutors said Preston Whittington escaped the Jacking Brannon Correctional Center in March of 2021.

He assaulted a person, stole their vehicle and threatened to kill them.

When police tried to arrest him, he took off, going more than 100 miles an hour before crashing.

He stole another car before being captured the next day in Texas.

Whittington was in prison for kidnapping when he escaped.