The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Kellyville man is dead after he crashed on his motorcycle in Cherokee County.

By: News On 6

Troopers say Michael Webb, 70, was riding east on Highway 51 near Hulbert when he left the roadway and hit a tree.

OHP says Webb died at the scene and Troopers are still looking into the cause of the crash.