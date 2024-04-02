Firefighters Recover Woman's Body That Was Swept '100 Feet' Into A Storm Drain Overnight

First responders returned to an area near Admiral and Memorial at daylight Tuesday to search for a woman who was possibly swept away by rushing water during Monday night's storms.

First responders have found the body of a woman who appears to have been swept away by rushing water near Admiral and Memorial during Monday night's storms.

Police said they got a call about a woman who was possibly swept away behind the Walmart near Admiral and Memorial around 11 p.m. Monday. Tulsa Police and Tulsa Fire were both out there overnight searching the area trying to find a victim.

The search resumed Tuesday morning and Tulsa Firefighters said that they believe the woman’s body is located about 104 feet inside the drain. They are sending a crew inside to recover the body bu there is no estimate as to how long the process will take.

"Since it’s not a rescue and it’s a recovery, we will take our time to just make sure it’s done properly and make sure that Tulsa police can have all the evidence that they need to rule out any foul play or anything like that," Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department said.

Police said they believe the victim was a woman who was homeless and was swept away toward a storm drain during the storms. Firefighters said the woman's boyfriend was the one who saw this all happen and called the police.

"At about 10:59 last night, crews responded to the Walmart here. We're told that a man and his girlfriend were sleeping in this drainage area. As the weather was increasing, it began flooding. We're told that the woman was washed away. Her boyfriend told us that she was washed away into that drainage ditch and wasn't seen again after that," said Little.

