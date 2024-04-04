Discovery Lab Teaches Kids About The Solar Eclipse With Hands-On Activities

Everyone is gearing up for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The team at Discovery Lab is using hands-on activities to teach kids about it.

-

The United States has waited 7 years for another total solar eclipse to cross over it.

On Monday, April 8th it will pass over part of Oklahoma and Tulsa will see about 95% coverage with southeast Oklahoma going completely dark.

The team at Discovery Lab is excited to watch it happen.

"The solar eclipse is kind of like the gateway into astronomy," said Director of Education Chip Lindsey. "We see the sun and the moon every day, but it is really unusual when they line up, so the shadow of the moon covers the earth."

That is what makes the upcoming total solar eclipse so remarkable and memorable.

"People that have seen a solar eclipse in totality always are there to go to the next one because it is kind of life-changing," said Lindsey.

A total solar eclipse is when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth blocking all sunlight for those in its path.

"It will get very dark, and people often think the sun is setting, in fact, you are getting a sunset in the middle of the day, so it is very cool," Lindsey added.

The Jenks Planetarium loaned Discovery Lab a telescope for the event. It will give kids who visit on solar eclipse day a hands-on way to learn about out-of-this-world things.

"We are stoked because it is a great way to get a whole lot of people really excited about science and about astronomy," said Lindsey.

Those without a telescope can also safely view the astronomical event with a pair of solar eclipse glasses. Discovery Lab built a giant pair to give more families a chance to soak it all in.

Lindsey said he was outside when the last total solar eclipse crossed the U.S. in 2017 and this time around plans on doing things differently.

"I spent so much time trying to get the perfect picture that I really did not take time to just sit back and go, oh my gosh," he continued saying, "You just really need to open your mind, open your eyes, and take it all in."

The total solar eclipse is expected to begin in Oklahoma around 12:30 p.m. and end a little after 3 p.m.