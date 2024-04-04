Jenks Riverwalk Park Celebrates Grand Opening

A new park in Jenks will give kids a place to have fun while parents enjoy shopping and eating along the Riverwalk.

All over the playground, you can find things inspired by the Muscogee Nation, from the eagle's nest to the canoe.

The tribe hopes this will bring fun to families for decades.

This new park on the Jenks Riverwalk is designed to make kids feel like they have a place of their own.

“The kids need a place to play, and this is perfect," said Cathy Massick.

Cathy Massick took her four “adoptive” grandkids to the park's grand opening.

They could barely wait to put the equipment to the test.

“I like the blue slide because it's bumpy, and it's big enough for all of us," said Eva.

Eight-year-old Eva said the wide slide means the girls can go down together.

“It means we can all slide down and hold hands.”

“I’ve been here since 2016, and we’ve needed a playground since then and before," said Debbie Severson.

That dream officially came true today with a ribbon cutting.

Debbie Severson is the CEO of Onefire Holding Company and said it’s funded through the Muscogee nation with tribal design elements like the canoe, beaver, eagle's nest and more.

“The river that runs through it, we have the Arkansas river that runs parallel," she said. "It's significant to the tribe.”

It gives parents a chance to take their kids to the riverwalk before grabbing a bite to eat or heading down the trails by the river.

“The more options you have, you'll stay in Jenks, you'll use the facilities and everything here," Massick said.

Other projects are newly installed telescopes, murals by Native artists, cornhole and more will be added in the future as the continue to expand the Riverwalk area.