Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson, Admin Surprise Support Staff Award Finalists

Tulsa Public Schools superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson and other administrators traveled around the district to recognize the hard work of some of its support staff who are finalists for Support Professional of the Year.

The finalists say they feel surprised and honored to have their hard work recognized.

Among the stops included Emerson Elementary, where Deborah McClellan received a rose and award for 27 years of helping students.

“I love my children here,” said McClellan. “Maybe like five percent don’t call me grandma.”

McClellan says it was even more of a surprise to have the superintendent tell her the news.

“To have her to come in, it meant a whole lot more than you’ll ever know,” said McClellan.

One of the other stops was the Education Service Center, where administrator's assistant Darlene Perez found out she was also a finalist.

“It’s exciting because I feel like if you do a job with job, then everything’s easy,” said Perez.

Perez feels honored to celebrate the nomination with her co-workers.

“I come happy to work every day,” she said. “I like to serve. I like to help people.”

Dr. Johnson says it is important for she and her staff to be a part of the celebrations.

“We see them, we care, we notice all of the great work that they are doing,” said Johnson.

Each of the five finalists will attend a ceremony next month, where the district-wide winner will be announced.