Court documents said Pam Richey knew about the abuse of two family members but did nothing to stop it.

By: News On 6

-

An Owasso woman is in jail after police said she enabled child abuse.

Court documents said Pam Richey knew about the abuse of two family members but did nothing to stop it.

Another family member reported the abuse at school, who then reported it to police.

Police said the family member accused of the abuse later killed themself.