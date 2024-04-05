Foul Play Suspected After 2 Women Disappear In Oklahoma Panhandle

The OSBI says Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley were traveling in Texas County when they disappeared.

The search for two women in Oklahoma getting national attention. They've been missing for five days from the Oklahoma panhandle.

The OSBI said it's extremely concerned for the women because of how long it's been since they've been heard from.

Agents said 39-year-old Jilian Kelley was traveling over the weekend with 27-year-old Veronica Butler from Kansas to Oklahoma to pick up Butler's children. The women never made it to the pickup location, agents said.

The car was found abandoned on the side of State Highway 95 and Road L in rural Texas County near the Kansas state line, according to agents.

Veronica has several tattoos of a Chinese symbol on her left forearm and a sunflower on her left shoulder, troopers said. Jilian also has a tattoo of a butterfly on her left forearm, troopers said.

The two women were driving a small blue SUV when they disappeared, agents said.

"When you have a vehicle that was occupied by these two women, parked along the side of the road and they're both gone, it's extremely concerning," said Hunter McKee with the OSBI.

Agents said they can't confirm if there's foul play but are investigating all possibilities. If you know anything, call the OSBI's tip line at 1-800-522-8017.