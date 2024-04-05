'Black Excellence Ball & Banquet' To Raise Funds For Local Students, Honor Greenwood Businesses

Eight individuals will be honored for their service to the community at this event. Akia Beckman and Kanadra Holmes join us to share more about how it's also raising money to support Tulsa students.

By: News On 6

Akia Beckman and Kanadra Holmes are behind the first-ever Black Excellence Ball & Banquet that will take place on April 13 at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

Eight individuals will be honored for their service to the community. The event will also serve as a fundraiser to support local students. Tickets can be purchased through the Greenwood Cultural Center.

Beckman and Holmes join us to share more about this event.

How will the Black Excellence Ball & Banquet help Tulsa students?

"Well, about 15 years ago, I started donating backpacks and school supplies in honor of my father, the late Big Daddy Johnny Ball. So me and Kanadra Holmes, we wanted to do more for children who look like us who grew up in environments like we did. So this is how the Black Excellence Ball and Banquet was birthed," Beckman said.

Who will be honored at the ball and banquet?

Senator Kevin Matthews, First Lady Kim Dyer, Dr. Margaret Stripling, Virgil “Skip” Shelton, Rod and Mia Doyle, Ramal Brown, Keith Reed, and Macaiach Smith.

Image Provided By: Akia Beckman and Kanadra Holmes

What do you hope people take away from this event?

"The students, we're hoping that they take away how excellent they are, and how they can strive to be successful just like our honorees are, and to make an impact on this community," Beckham said.