'It's Been A Team Effort': Idabel City Leaders Gear Up For Total Solar Eclipse

Meteorologist Alan Crone is live in McCurtain County with Idabel Mayor Craig Young and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackie Lecrone to talk about preparations for the total solar eclipse.

By: News On 6

Monday, April 8 is the day the Moon will move in front of the Sun causing a solar eclipse. Part of Oklahoma is in the path of totality.

How has Idabel prepared for being in the path of totality?

"We have been preparing hard for the last six months. We have brought in additional law enforcement. Our restaurants have made sure that they had plenty of food to feed everyone that's coming into town. Our street commissioner has been working diligently to make sure our town just is perfect for everyone to come in," Lecrone explained.

"It's been a team effort with the City of Idabel, Chamber of Commerce, and two or three other organizations; just teamwork," Mayor Young said.

What's your advice for finding a good eclipse viewing spot in Idabel?

"I just say, 'Come in. Come to downtown Idabel.' Our streets are here, parking lots are available. I've got a beautiful area next to the chamber that is open, no trees, perfect view of the sun. Plus we've got our Gladys Hill Memorial Park that is set up. There's benches out. We have our amphitheater. Come see us in downtown Idabel," Lecrone said.

"Come in the middle of the heart of downtown Idabel. There are still some activities going on here from the festival this past weekend. And just come on in to Idabel. You have time," Mayor Young said.