Elementary Students View Solar Eclipse From Roof

The usual guests of the Brut Hotel were nowhere to be seen at the time of the eclipse. Vera Stuart and her classmates from Council Oak grabbed their glasses to see what was happening to the sun.

The solar eclipse is a fun way for kids to learn about science.

Third graders from Council Oak Elementary got to witness the eclipse from the Brut Hotel.

The kids were amazed. They were able to watch from the hotel's rooftop and some of the students said they learned all about the eclipse in their classes leading up to the moment of totality.

Vera says her teachers prepared her for what would happen and gave her and the rest of her class safety tips.

"I've learned that it happens whenever the moon comes between the Earth and the sun," Vera said.

She and her friends laid on the ground to get the best view.

"It kind of looks like a brick of cheese that has a bite taken out of it," she said.

Jana Simmons went around asking her students what they thought of the eclipse.

Some of the kids drew pictures of what it looked like in each stage.

The next eclipse will happen in the US in two decades.

The kids didn't waste a moment of this out-of-this-world experience.

The students spent the rest of the day checking out the differences between Tulsa and other places across the country where the solar eclipse was visible.

