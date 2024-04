The Signature Symphony at TCC has just named a new winner for the Tulsa Sings: Best of Broadway season. Rachel Miller joined Anchor Dave Davis to talk about her win.

By: News On 6

Rachel Miller was named the winner during a special performance Saturday night, April 6. She joined Anchor Dave Davis to talk about her win. Congratulations, Rachel!