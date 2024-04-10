City Council Supports Wellness Facility Plan At Tulsa Air National Guard Base

The Tulsa City Council and Mayor support a plan to direct $2 million of unspent “American Rescue Plan” dollars into a workout and mental health facility at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base.

-

The Tulsa City Council and Mayor support a plan to direct $2 million of unspent “American Rescue Plan” dollars into a workout and mental health facility at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base.

The nearly 1,000 airmen of the 138th Fighter Wing have a small facility at the base, but most join gyms, according to Colonel J. Chad Phillips.

“We just didn't have a place for people to go, and that's been the problem because I still have physical fitness standards people have to meet,” Phillips told Tulsa City Councilors.

The plan is to build an approximately $10 million indoor basketball court with workout space and offices as well.

City Councilor Phil Lakin has been working to raise philanthropic dollars, to go along with state funding to pay for the project.

“We have the opportunity to construct something that will help us keep this base active and continue to cause the United States to continue to invest not just through people but thru equipment and everything else,” he said.

Tulsa voters have already invested in the base, including a $9 million training facility, and a $19 million fuel depot to help ensure the base has the capability to train staff and fuel equipment.

"We have put millions of dollars into the Air Guard facility, number one to make sure we retain it. It’s a very vital asset for the community,” he said.