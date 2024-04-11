Downtown Tulsa Partnership Preparing For 2024 'State Of Downtown' Report

The 2024 State of Downtown Tulsa review, which will measure the overall economic health and strength of Tulsa's downtown area, will be unveiled next week.

A Tulsa nonprofit is set to unveil the 2024 State of Downtown Tulsa report for the second year in a row.

Scheduled for Thursday, April 18, the Downtown Tulsa Partnership's review will measure the overall economic health and strength of Tulsa's downtown area.

The review compares housing, real estate, demographics, the state of small businesses and more.

Emily Scott, the director of planning and vitality for Downtown Tulsa Partnership, said the nonprofit is the urban place management organization for downtown, which helps provide a clean, safe, healthy space full of events and activities.

Scott said pre-pandemic employee trends are leveling out, and paired with growth in the housing market, small local businesses are thriving, with 14 new restaurants opening in the past year.

Last year's report showed a long-term view of downtown from the past ten years, btu Scott said this year will show what a future downtown Tulsa could showcase.

"The emerging trends in downtown [are] actually the conversion of office or formally commercial property into residential units or housing units," Scott said. "A lot of that has been accelerated from the pandemic, and the loss of some of our in-office workers to hybrid or remote work.”

The event is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. next Thursday at The Vista at 21 on North Greenwood Avenue.

Tickets are required for this event, and can be purchased here.