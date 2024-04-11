OKC Thunder Fan Creates The Ultimate Williams Jersey

A Thunder super fan is getting a lot of attention online for her unique jersey. Sharee Farmer helped develop a customized Thunder jersey that features the numbers of three Thunder players with the same last name "Williams."

By: News On 6

34 is for Kenrich Williams, 6 is for Jaylin Williams whose nickname is J-Will and 8 is for Jalen Williams nicknamed J-Dub.

Farmer says those are her favorite players, so she got some help from a friend to make a custom jersey design, and then OK Sew Company in Oklahoma City helped put everything together.

She created a jersey for herself and then got three made for each of the players and gifted it to them Tuesday night.

The players showed the jerseys off during a post-game interview after they beat the Sacramento Kings. Farmer also got her jersey signed by all three players and said all the hard work was worth it.