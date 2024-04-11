K-9 Manners: Lunging At Other Dogs & Being Overprotective

We're talking with animal trainer Mary Green of K9 Manners & more to talk about some behavior problems or issues you may have been struggling with, with your dog.

Thursday, April 11th 2024, 12:56 pm

By: News On 6


We're talking with animal trainer Mary Green of K9 Manners & more to talk about some behavior problems or issues you may have been struggling with, with your dog.

Rachel says "Our 6-year-old male walks great on a leash, but when other dogs walk by, he lunges and barks at them."

Then Alisha says "Our Yorkie obsessively guards our 12-year-old daughter. He will absolutely lose his mind if you walk in her room or touch her,"
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 11th, 2024

April 13th, 2024

April 13th, 2024

April 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 13th, 2024

April 13th, 2024

April 13th, 2024

April 13th, 2024