K-9 Manners: Lunging At Other Dogs & Being Overprotective

Thursday, April 11th 2024, 12:56 pm
We're talking with animal trainer Mary Green of K9 Manners & more to talk about some behavior problems or issues you may have been struggling with, with your dog.
Rachel says "Our 6-year-old male walks great on a leash, but when other dogs walk by, he lunges and barks at them."
Then Alisha says "Our Yorkie obsessively guards our 12-year-old daughter. He will absolutely lose his mind if you walk in her room or touch her,"
