Fundraiser Held In Tulsa To Support Camp Fire Green Country

Money raised goes towards the program's various youth activities and summer camps.

By: News On 6

Camping just got glamorous for a good cause in Tulsa on Thursday.

"Glamp Fire", a fundraising event that supports Camp Fire Green Country, kicked off at 7 p.m.

"Kids now more than ever need a safe space to be and just be themselves, and we provide those safe spaces," said Camp Fire Green Country COO Caitlin Turner. "It's really important that kids get some time off the screen and get some opportunities to be in nature and explore what it's like to be a kid in nature."

The fundraiser had cocktails, a silent auction, a vacation raffle prize and even a succulent plant bar.



