By: News On 6

Tulsa Police are looking for a man charged with two counts of first-degree burglary.

Investigators said 25-year-old Jermerrick Dowles recently broke into several homes by taking out the window screens and then stole items inside.

Police said he's also being investigated in several other cases.

Police are asking anyone who knows where he is to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.