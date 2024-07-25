Bartlesville Woman Sentenced To Prison For Embezzling Over $278,000 From Crisis Center

A federal judge sentenced a woman to prison for embezzling more than $278,000 from the Family Crisis and Counseling Center in Bartlesville.

By: News On 6

Investigators said the center hired Deanna Long as an accounting manager. They said Long started embezzling money for personal use and gambling.

Investigators said she had previously pleaded guilty to embezzlement and passing bogus checks.

The judge sentenced her to one year in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion and ordered her to repay the money.