Local Contractor Wants Work Trailer Back After Brookside Theft

Tulsa police arrested a man in connection to a Tulsa man's stolen trailer. Two men were caught on ring doorbell camera last weekend stealing a trailer from a home build site in Brookside.

Paul Pearman was arrested Thursday, after driving the truck seen in the security footage. Pearman is a felon and has been in and out of prison since 2009 for drug and gun-related crimes.

Now, the Tulsa area concrete contractor is asking for help finding his stolen trailer, or he's left to replace it himself, and the concrete forms it was hauling.

Contractor Jonathan King estimates it'll cost him more than $10,000 to replace. It's an additional cost he wasn't planning on having this year.

"Oh, I was pissed. I was pissed," said King, when he saw the video.

"It was a new trailer, it was not cheap, it was reliable, it had forms on it that I need and use for my business," said King.

King is happy there has been some movement on his case, but says he's not that worried about an arrest. "I want my stuff, my trailer back. I need the trailer. You know even if I get it back without the forms. I still need the trailer back." says King.

According to the arrest report, Pearman says he left the trailer at Zink Park because it was too heavy to tow. However, when police checked the park, it was not there.

The trailer is described as a black 20-foot PJ with rear jacks for loading a tractor. When it was stolen---it had wooden concrete forms loaded onto it. If you think you've seen this trailer, contact Tulsa Police.