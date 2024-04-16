Taste Test Tuesday: The Chamoy Pickle Challenge

This Taste Test Tuesday is known as the Chamoy Pickle Challenge and it comes straight from social media.

It's a kit that includes a giant pickle stuffed with spicy sweets or crisps, sometimes wrapped in a fruit roll-up, and drizzled in hot sauce and chili powder. Reeder's Convenience Store in Tulsa said we should try it so we invited Mary Hatheway to walk us through the kit!

You kind find more info about Reeder's at https://www.reederstulsa.com/
