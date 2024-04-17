'Music For All': Tulsa Peoples' Orchestra Unites Musicians Of All Ages For Community Performances

Tulsa Peoples' Orchestra was formed in 2021 and is a nonprofit, community orchestra with the mission of "Music For All.” The orchestra offers free, outdoor concerts all over Tulsa such as festivals, in neighborhoods, and retirement homes.

This season TPO features 75 musicians of all ages ranging from middle school to people in their 60's. TPO is scheduled to perform at Orbit Arts Festival at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center and Mayfest.

What inspired you to start this orchestra?

"So post-pandemic, I realized that me and a lot of my friends, who are super talented musicians, were just not really playing. And I wanted a reason to bring them back together. So it was really just for my friends at first. But then I realized, after they all expressed interest, 'Oh my gosh, there's so many people out there,' with all the band programs, we have an orchestra, wonderful orchestra and band programs in Tulsa. There are so many community members that also need this opportunity. So we were like, 'Okay, let's try this program and see how it goes.' And we've just had resounding, you know, recall, and just a lot of people joining our orchestra over the year. So it's been wonderful, something I was afraid to start, but it's really benefited the community so much so far."

What is unique about the orchestra?

"It's really a cultural mixing pot, kind of interesting. We love to bring people of all types together. And that's not just our performers, but for our musicians and our audience as well, just having everybody be able to come together. It's really wonderful to have a young person sit next to someone who's played for 50 years. It's just a wonderful experience you really couldn't get elsewhere."

What events are coming up for the orchestra?

"We are a Tulsa Performing Arts Orbit Arts partner. So they're one of our community partners. We have a really cool performance this year as part of their Orbit Arts Festival. So that's a free festival from 10am to 5pm. And we'll be kind of capping off that festival at 3pm with our performance. And then we'll come back at 4(pm) and we're going to play with a few choirs; the TPAC youth choir, the Edison Choir, Voices of Unity. And we're going to do a big orchestra plus choir, kind of just a big banger to finish off this free festival."