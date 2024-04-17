Tulsa County Deputy Honored As Tulsa Crimestoppers Hero Of The Day

A Tulsa County Deputy is getting recognized for a heroic act last year--he saved a pregnant woman and her twin babies from a burning truck.

A Tulsa County Deputy is getting recognized for a heroic act last year.

We first talked to Deputy Ivan Patino after he saved a pregnant woman and her twin babies from a burning truck.

Patino was named the Tulsa Crimestoppers Hero of the Day.

What happened last September is still something that makes Tulsa County Deputy Ivan Patino emotional.

"I picture my kids in the same situation; it'll get me every time I think about it," he said.

Patino was driving down Highway 75 when he noticed a truck smoking on the side of the road.

He stopped to help, and as the truck caught on fire, the woman told him her 11-month-old twins were inside.

They were able to grab the twins, and all got to a safe place.

He says the story of what he did has reached people across the country.

"Not only Oklahoma but every other state as well, I've been getting thank you letters from New York, South Carolina, a lot of places," he said.

Sheriff Vic Regalado says Patino is so humble about what happened, and it's so special for him to be honored by Tulsa Crimestoppers.

"It would have been very easy for him to go, well that's just a motorist assist; somebody will help them. Instead, he turned around and, thank goodness, stopped," he said.

While Patino has heard from so many people, he hasn't been able to find this family again but he says he'd like to.

Patino's grateful he was in the right place at the right time, and he just wants to continue helping others.

"Just to help the community if they are in need of help, even changing a tire, I'll stop and help them out, in uniform but outside my work as well; I guess that's just me; I like to help people," he said.

Tulsa Crimestoppers says you can nominate the next Hero of the Day. To do so, visit their website here and click on the Hero of the Day tab.