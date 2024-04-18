Man Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Building; Police Search For Shooter

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Shoreline Apartments, officers said. The victim was shot through the door of one of the apartments, police said.

A man is injured following a shooting at a Tulsa apartment building Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Shoreline Apartments near 21st Place and I-44, officers said.

Lieutenant Torin Sanders said when police arrived on scene, they found a male victim who was shot.

The victim was shot through the door of one of the apartments, police said. More people were asleep in the apartment at the time, but they were not hurt, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and police said he is expected to be OK.

The man said he believes he may have been shot by one of his girlfriend's ex-boyfriends. Police said they do not have any suspect information to provide at this time.