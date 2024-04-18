Mabee Center In Tulsa Has Rich History That Dates Back To The 1970s

Thursday, April 18th 2024, 8:30 am
The Mabee Center is an iconic music venue in south Tulsa that was built in 1972.
Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Lucianno Pavarotti, The Bee Gees, Sonny & Cher, Willy Nelson, Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, and Garth Brooks are some of the iconic artists who have performed at the 2,600-seat theater over the years.
The Mabee Center’s General Manager, Tony Winters stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the history of the Tulsa venue.
CLICK HERE for more information about the Mabee Center and upcoming events.
