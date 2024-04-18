Mabee Center In Tulsa Has Rich History That Dates Back To The 1970s

The Mabee Center is an iconic music venue in south Tulsa that was built in 1972. Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Tina Turner and more artists performed at the 2,600-seat theater over the years. General Manager Tony Winters joins us to talk about the venue's history.

Thursday, April 18th 2024, 8:30 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Lucianno Pavarotti, The Bee Gees, Sonny & Cher, Willy Nelson, Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, and Garth Brooks are some of the iconic artists who have performed at the 2,600-seat theater over the years.

The Mabee Center’s General Manager, Tony Winters stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the history of the Tulsa venue.

CLICK HERE for more information about the Mabee Center and upcoming events.
