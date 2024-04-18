Tulsa's Gathering Place Wins USA Today's Best City Park For 2024

The results are in for USA Today's Best City Park for 2024! Tulsa's Gathering Place took home the number one spot after a month-long public vote.

Thursday, April 18th 2024, 9:43 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The results are in for USA Today's Best City Park for 2024! Tulsa's Gathering Place took home the number one spot after a month-long public vote.

This is the third "reader's choice" win the park has received in the past five years. Gathering Place also won USA Today's "Best New Attraction in 2019" and "Best City Park in 2021."

This year, the park topped Golden Gate Park in San Francisco and Forest Park in St. Louis.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 18th, 2024

April 17th, 2024

April 17th, 2024

April 17th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 19th, 2024

April 19th, 2024

April 19th, 2024

April 19th, 2024