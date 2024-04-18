Tulsa's Gathering Place Wins USA Today's Best City Park For 2024

The results are in for USA Today's Best City Park for 2024! Tulsa's Gathering Place took home the number one spot after a month-long public vote.

By: News On 6

This is the third "reader's choice" win the park has received in the past five years. Gathering Place also won USA Today's "Best New Attraction in 2019" and "Best City Park in 2021."

This year, the park topped Golden Gate Park in San Francisco and Forest Park in St. Louis.