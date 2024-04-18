'Super Excited': Tulsa's WeStreet Ice Center To Host World Axe & Knife Throwing Championships

Tulsa is getting international attention this weekend as the city hosts the World Axe & Knife Throwing Championships.

Over 400 athletes from 38 states and four countries will be represented.

The competition is being held at the new WeStreet Ice Center at 4143 S Yale Ave.

"We are super excited just to have this here," said Sales & Marketing Manager Nicolas Stolusky. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for us and we really just want everybody to come check it out."

The east rink of the center was under construction for two days to transform it into throwing lanes. Stolusky said hosting this event shows the venue's versatility.

"We do not have just hockey and ice skating, there is so much more that we can do here," he added.

While this is the first time the championships have been held here, Tulsa is no stranger to the sport.

Axe-throwing power couple Krissy and Dylan Teets said it is a hot spot, partly thanks to local business Got Wood Axe Throwing and the major competition they put on.

The Teets traveled in for the championships from Illinois. They are high school sweethearts and started throwing together three years ago.

"It started as a little hobby me and my husband going to weekly leagues and now, we travel around the country throwing axes together," Krissy said.

"It is so amazing having my person at all the tournaments," Dylan said. "She is my rock, she is my supporter, she is my coach, and then sometimes we end up being in the Finals together."

The World Axe & Knife Throwing Championships consist of four disciplines: hatchet, duals, knife throwing, and big axe.

"Knife throwing is three knives at a time, big axe is just a larger axe, and duals is a two-person partner deal and you throw at the same time," Dylan said.

He is competing in all four and is the reigning Hatchet World Champion, while Krissy qualified in duals and continues to break barriers.

"For me being the first woman to earn her spot on ESPN has also really helped open it up for women that I can do this, too," Krissy said.

It is also growing in popularity as a sport with no age limit.

"It is very accessible and friendly for all ages," Krissy said. "In our axe throwing league we have a 6-year-old and a 96-year-old, so anyone can throw axes."

The World Axe & Knife Throwing Championships will be in Tulsa April 18-21st.

Competition events are on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the Finals are Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The Finals will be broadcast on ESPN. To get tickets, CLICK HERE.