By: News On 6

The Osage Nation is looking for whoever chopped down the "million-dollar elm tree" in Pawhuska.

The tree was planted ten years ago to replace the historic elm tree, where auctions for oil lease sales took place in the 1900s.

Tribal leaders say they first thought storms knocked it over but say the cut is too smooth for it to be caused by weather.

Anyone who knows who did it should contact the Osage Nation police.