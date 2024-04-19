Pet Of The Week: Kahlua

This is Kahlua and she's our Pet of the Week. She is 18 months old and just finished Dog Boot Camp. Kahlua is friendly, plays well with other dogs, and loves people.

By: News On 6

-

This is Kahlua and she's our Pet of the Week.

She is 18 months old and just finished Dog Boot Camp. Kahlua is friendly, plays well with other dogs, and loves people. She loves to play outside and needs an active family with a yard with a privacy fence. If you'd like to adopt Kahlua call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.