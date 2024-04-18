Tulsa Hosts Men's Tennis American Athletic Championships

The American Athletic Conference's men's tennis championship is being held on Tulsa's campus at the Michael D. Case Center this week.

By: News On 6

-

The American Athletic Conference's men's tennis championship is being held on Tulsa's campus at the Michael D. Case Center this week.

The No. 5 seed Golden Hurricane opens play against No. 12 seed Wichita State on Thursday.

TU standout senior Pierce Rollins entered as the back-to-back AAC player of the week and the Golden Hurricane hold a five-match winning streak.

"We really put it together and the team is buying into what we are talking about on and off the court," Rollins said. "So that is going well for us, winning this thing would be great. I don't have a ring so maybe I will get one, one of these days."



