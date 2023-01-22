Tulsa Beats Tulane To Earn 1st Conference Win In OT 81-79


Saturday, January 21st 2023, 10:29 pm

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

Sam Griffin's 23 points led the way for Tulsa as the Golden Hurricane defeated Tulane 81-79 in overtime at the Reynold's Center on Saturday.

Griffin hit 4 three-pointers and grabbed 4 rebounds while his teammate Anthony Pritchard kept the ball moving with 9 assists and nearly finished with a double-double (10 points).

Tim Dalger, the 6-foot-7 forward from Florida, did finish with a double-double. He shot an efficient 6-13 from the field and had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Tulsa improves to 5-13 and heads to North Carolina to face East Carolina on Tuesday next week.

