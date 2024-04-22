BMX Summer Camp Gives Students Opportunity To Ride Track, Expand Education

Tyler Russell, the National Programs Manager for the USA BMX Foundation, said kids in this summer program will learn science, technology, engineering, art, and math concepts through the lens of a bicycle.

This summer, the USA BMA Foundation is giving students in 4th through 8th grade an opportunity to attend a BMX camp, and learn science and math at the same time.

Through the 40-hour week program starting in June, students will get to ride around on the BMX track and go on field trips to Tulsa's Greenwood District or Gathering Place to learn more about the city. They will also spend a couple hours every day in a classroom setting.

Tyler Russell, the National Programs Manager for the USA BMX Foundation, said these kids will learn science, technology, engineering, art, and math concepts through the lens of a bicycle.

He said this time spent learning reinforces the education students received in the classroom during the school year.

"It’s so important to get kids learning. They get the physical activity on the bike, but to have them in the classroom every day learning subjects like science, technology engineering art and math, it’s super important because they don’t lose what they’ve learned all year long over the summer," Russell said.

Russell also said the field trips to places like the Greenwood District will also allow the students to learn more about the history of Tulsa.

"Not only do we teach them how to ride and race on the BMX track here at the Hardesty National BMX Stadium, but we also take them on off-campus adventuring groups and trips. So they get to go to Gathering Place and Greenwood and learn a little bit about the history there," Russell said.

Russell said the program has grown each of the last two years and hopes this year will be even bigger.

To learn more about the program and about how to sign up for the camp, you can visit the USA BMX Foundation website.