Oklahoma Center for the Humanities Collecting Severe Weather Photos for Downtown Exhibit

The Oklahoma Center for the Humanities is collecting severe weather pictures for an exhibit in downtown Tulsa. The downtown gallery will show off work from the community by both professionals and amateurs.

The exhibit opens July 5th, so people have the bulk of Oklahoma's severe weather season to snap a few good pictures. For some people, lightning does strike twice.

"A lot of it's luck. I mean, positioning, composition makes a great photo,” photographer Matt Wing said.

He's been chasing storms for about 10 years.

"You kinda get hooked, after a while,” Wing said.

He's just one of the many people who have submitted severe weather photos to the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, for its upcoming exhibition, called "Storm Chasing."

"So many people create so much great art, almost accidentally, taking a picture of the clouds, or a sunset or an ice storm,” said director Sean Latham.

They are interested in pictures from across the state, everything from flooding to fires. Latham said they are especially looking for pictures of historic tornadoes, the February 2021 ice storm and last summer's wind storm that knocked out power to thousands.

"This is a shared space, and not just some elite, exclusive gallery,” Latham said.

To submit a photo, send it to humanities@utulsa.edu along with your full name, number and a quick description of the photo.

"Be safe. Don't be dumb about it. Don't get too close to a storm,” Wing said.

And if you'd rather try to avoid the lightning, remember sunset photos are welcome, too.

"We have some of the best skies here so, it's easy to get a good sunset every once in a while,” Wing said.

The deadline to submit your pictures is May 30th. From there, staff will vote on which pictures to include.