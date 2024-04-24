First Responders Encouraging Gun Safety At Public Event

Organizers said between the shooting at Saint Francis and almost two guns being stolen every day throughout Tulsa, something different must be done, and it will take everyone working together.

Tulsa first responders and community groups are partnering for a free public event that is focused on gun safety.

Organizers said it will take the whole community coming together to stop thieves from stealing guns and committing crimes with them.

Organizers said between the shooting at Saint Francis and almost two guns being stolen every day throughout Tulsa, something different must be done, and it will take everyone working together.

Rev. Kelli Driscoll Crews said she is forever changed after being robbed at gunpoint in Texas years ago.

"And the two people who were doing it had a revolver and shot the gun at my friends trying to get away,” said Driscoll Crews, who is using her experience to call for change.

She works for ACTION, which stands for Allied Communities of Tulsa Inspiring Our Neighborhoods.

The nonprofit, along with Tulsa first responders and other groups, is hosting an event on April 27 called "Making Tulsa Safer: A Civic Academy on Crime Guns and Suicide Prevention."

Organizers said this is a non-political community forum with about eight speakers.

"They're going to walk us through stories and facts, and people will be able to understand there's a multi-faceted approach to reducing gun deaths,” said Driscoll Crews.

Other topics will include mental health and gun safety.

Tulsa police captain Richard Meulenberg said criminals have stolen more than 2,800 guns around the city since 2020.

He said many gun thefts could be prevented because 70% of firearms are stolen from cars.

"They're providing weapons to people who shouldn't have them,” said Meulenberg.

Organizers said no matter if you own a gun or where you stand on the Second Amendment, everyone should work together.

“This isn't a gun grab and talking about people's rights,” said Meulenberg. “This is just about common sense.”

Organizers hope to have at least 200 people attend the April 27 free event at 10 a.m. at Harvard Avenue Christian Church near 51st and Harvard.

You are encouraged to register at actiontulsa.org.

More information can be found here.