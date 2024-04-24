Oklahoma State Football Prepares To Wrap Up Spring Practice

Oklahoma State has 2 practices remaining, and will wrap up spring practice on April 27th.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

OSU head coach Mike Gundy met with the media for the final time this spring on Tuesday. The Cowboys have two practices remaining before wrapping up spring ball on April 27th. Here's a look at some of the highlights from Gundy's press conference:

Head Coach Mike Gundy

On growth since the first spring practice:

“We’re pretty mature on offense, so we started at a really high level and we haven’t had to adjust much. Defensively, we’ve done a good job with different fronts. Obviously, we play a three-down but it’s not any secret that we’re playing some four-down with it. It’s been a learning process even though we’ve played a lot of four-down in the past, doesn’t mean you can just walk right into it. So, we’ve made some pretty good strides in that area.”

On safety Parker Robertson:

“He obviously walked on. He's done a great job. Very football savvy, studies a lot of tape, hard worker, maximizes his body, been a great leader. He was special teams captain for us last year. It's a heck of an honor. We only name five guys a year, and he's brought a tremendous amount of our culture back to the table. Guys follow him because of what he stands for.”

On what he values in a quarterback:

“Being productive. Be a winner, be successful in high school. At every position, we think you need to be productive at that level to be productive at this level. Not always, but most of the time projections don't really go far. So, a leader, a tough guy, be highly competitive and then you have to have a cerebral side of football now more so than ever to play at this level. Football has gotten very NFL-ish on offense and defense with different looks, different blitzes, different styles, different twists, different shifts, motions, unbalanced. All this different stuff, so much different than it was even four years ago. Got to be able to handle it all. It’s a lot going on.”

On potential strategy with the two-minute warning:

“We had that discussion this morning. There is some strategy involved in that, particularly in a two-minute (offense at the) end of the game or into the half. Basically, you get one more timeout… If you got behind by multiple scores with seven minutes to go in the game, it felt like (the clock) just never stopped. You were really in deep trouble because the clock just kept running. The other team gets two first downs, you look up, you got three minutes left in the game, it’s over. If the clock would have stopped during those first downs, you would have probably four minutes.”



