City Of Wagoner Evaluates The Damage After Tornado Touches Down Nearby

The Wagoner Street Department is assessing storm damage after a night of extreme weather.

Sunday, April 28th 2024, 5:42 am

By: News On 6


A confirmed tornado touched down in Wagoner, Oklahoma around 12:50 a.m. Sunday. News On 6 was following the storm as it moved past Wagoner toward Toppers and Fort Gibson Lake.

The City said that so far there are a few neighborhoods with trees in the streets. Crews are working to get things removed as quickly as possible. Some power poles are down in Wagoner and emergency crews have closed some roads on the south side of Wagoner.

The city said that some power outages were reported and that the Electric Department would resolve those issues.
