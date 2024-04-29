'The House Was Shaking': Residents Of Morris Recall Tornado Hitting Town

Morris, a town a few miles to the east of Okmulgee, was also hit by a tornado on Saturday.

-

Morris, a town a few miles to the east of Okmulgee, was also hit by a tornado on Saturday.

It was more of what we've seen all across Oklahoma; trees in roadways, power lines knocked over or leaning and pieces of roofs strewn about neighborhoods.

Pat Bostwick, a resident of Okmulgee County, said she took cover when she heard Travis Meyer tell her to do so.

She said she went to take cover in her bathroom when the tornado hit just after midnight. The power went out around the same time. That has since been restored.

She said she took her and her husband and dog into the bathroom to take cover.

On Sunday when she walked outside to see the damage, it was minimal compared to others on the road where she lives.

"The house was shaking, creaking, groaning, we're hearing things like something was going to break, but thank God it didn't," Bostwick said.

Morris Public Schools said classes for Monday have been canceled.