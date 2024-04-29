News On 6 Storm Tracker Von Castor Update After Weekend Storms

News On 6 Storm Tracker Von Castor drove into a downed power line Saturday night while storm chasing in Wagoner County.

By: News On 6

News On 6 Storm Tracker Von Castor drove into a downed power line Saturday night while storm chasing in Wagoner County.

"This is the danger whenever you get high winds and heavy rain: you cannot see the power lines," Von said while he was tracking. "This is one of the power lines hit, and I swerved into a ditch to miss it, and my lights got caught up in the wires, and it started shorten out underneath my truck."

Von stayed in his vehicle until the power company cut the power to make it safe to move his truck and a towing company pulled him to safety.

Related Stories: Oklahoma Storms (April 27, 2024)