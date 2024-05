Major League Fishing has brought its Bass Pro Tour to Lake Eufaula for the first time. One of the pros, Jeff Sprague, joins us Thursday on Six In The Morning to talk more about the tournament.

By: News On 6

Major League Fishing has brought its Bass Pro Tour to Lake Eufaula for the first time, with 79 professional anglers competing for a $100,000 prize.

